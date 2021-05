Papamobile elettrica, la produrrà Fisker

It was an honor to have a private audience with Pope Francis @Pontifex . He is so conscience about our responsibility towards the environment & for our generations to come! Looking forward to make the 1st ALL electric Popemobile. #Fisker #love #EVs #PopeFrancis #vatican pic.twitter.com/0zdnXs6Bpo

— Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) May 21, 2021